Arrest made in slaying of Temple University student

A 29-year-old man whom Philadelphia police said had confessed to “elements of the crime” is facing murder charges in connection with the death of a student who had just recently transferred to Temple University.

Police said Joshua Hupperterz was arrested Saturday at his grandmother’s house, 140 miles north of Philadelphia, Philly.com reported.

It was at that house in Hawley, Pa., that investigators found the body of 22-year-old Jenna Burleigh, Fox 29 reported.

“Our Beautiful Angel Jenna is now in Heaven," Burleigh's father, Edward, posted Saturday evening on Facebook. "Now I know for sure that you can have a ‘broken heart’ RIP honey.”

Police said they believe Hupperterz killed Burleigh in his Philadelphia apartment, then moved her body at least twice – first to the Jenkintown home of Hupperterz’s mother and stepfather, and then to Hawley, the website reported.

When investigators entered Hupperterz’s Philadelphia apartment, they found blood, drugs and cash. The apartment was located a short distance from a bar where they believe Hupperterz and Burleigh had met, Philly.com reported.

Burleigh was last seen around 2 a.m. Thursday, police said. Her father reported her missing later that day.

Philadelphia Police Capt. John Ryan, commanding officer of the homicide unit, wouldn’t elaborate on what information police received from Hupperterz.

Burleigh, 22, was a commuter student from Lower Salford Township, Pa. She had transferred to Temple just last week from Montgomery County Community College and was living in Harleysville.

Ryan said the killing did not appear to be premeditated, and that police did not yet know a cause of death.

