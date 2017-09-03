Eastern US to face downpours, flash flood threat at midweek

Following the threat for severe thunderstorms across the Great Lakes and Midwest on Labor Day, additional hazardous weather is expected farther east during the middle of the week.

For many in the eastern United States, Labor Day plans will not be spoiled, but any plans on days after the holiday will be in trouble.

“A cold front running into a warm, humid air mass will lead to showers and thunderstorms developing across the interior Northeast to the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Brian Thompson said.



An area from western Massachusetts, central and eastern Pennsylvania, West Virginia to eastern Kentucky and Tennessee will experience wet weather Tuesday, while the threat will spread slightly farther east on Wednesday.

While some of the rain and storms may bring locally gusty winds, the greatest threat during these days will be slow-moving downpours and flash flooding.

“With periods of heavy rain falling over the same areas for a couple of days, there will be some flooding of roads and poor drainage areas. Flooding of small streams and creeks is also not out of the question,” Thompson said.

Motorists will need to be on alert for flooded or washed-out roadways and possible delays. Those who encounter flooded roadways are advised to turn around and seek an alternative route.

Visibility will also be reduced in the heaviest rain, which will lead to slow travel on local highways. Folks may need to consider giving themselves extra time when traveling.

“As the front slows to a crawl as it approaches the East Coast, it will lead to frequent showers and thunderstorms along the I-95 corridor from Tuesday night through Wednesday.”

Enhanced moisture will surge along the Eastern Seaboard Wednesday and will help fuel the rain.

It will likely turn out to be a very wet day in New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, so umbrellas will certainly be needed for those heading outside.

Showers and thunderstorms will also erupt across the mid-Atlantic to the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday, and will bring disruptive downpours.

Most places will have 0.50 to 1.00 inch of rain, but areas that experience slow and repeated downpours could receive upwards of 2.00 inches. Most of that rain could come in a short span of time.

Any outdoor events on these days will be at risk of being washed out. Those planning these events may need to consider moving them to another day.





Relief in the form of cooler and drier air will follow the cold front across the Ohio Valley and Tennessee Valley on Wednesday.

While this air mass is expected to spread into the Northeast on Thursday, it may be delayed depending on how much the front slows along the coast.

A slower front will keep moisture along the East Coast and bring additional rain for these areas. However, a faster solution would sweep the rain and moisture away from the coast and out to sea.

Following the round of rain at midweek, folks along the East Coast will want to keep an eye on the track of Hurricane Irma next week.



