Execution delayed because of Hurricane Harvey

A death-row inmate scheduled to be executed in Texas next week has received a three-month reprieve because of Hurricane Harvey.

A Bexar County judge issued an order Wednesday to delay the execution of 36-year-old Juan Castillo of San Antonio, which had been scheduled for next Thursday, because some members of Castillo's defense team work in Houston, the Texas Tribune reported.

The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, not the defense team, requested the delay.

"A portion of Mr. Castillo's defense team resides and works in Harris County and the surrounding areas, and has been affected by Hurricane Harvey," Assistant Criminal District Attorney Matthew Howard said, referring to the county that includes Houston. "Under the extraordinary circumstances, the State would move to withdraw the execution date and seek a new date."

Castillo was convicted of the 2003 robbery and murder of Tommy Garcia Jr. Court records say Castillo and three others planned to rob the man after luring him with the promise of sex, the Texas Tribune reported. When Garcia tried to escape, Castillo shot him.

After nearly 12 years in prison, Castillo will face execution Dec. 14.