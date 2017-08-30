CRIME
Suspect arrested after stealing ambulance in California
WESTMINSTER, Calif. – Authorities have arrested a suspect they say stole an ambulance and led officers on a chase along a Southern California freeway.
The California Highway Patrol says the pursuit Wednesday on Interstate 405 began in the Orange County city of Westminster.
It ended with an arrest a few miles north, just over the border with Los Angeles County.
Details about the identity of the suspect and how the ambulance was taken were not immediately available.