Testimony under way in multimillionaire Durst's murder case

One of the last people known to have seen writer Susan Berman alive testified that he had suspected her manager in the killing — which prosecutors say was committed by her best friend, real estate multimillionaire Robert Durst.

The Los Angeles Times reports Richard Markey said that Berman had a "turbulent" relationship with her manager, Nyle Brenner. Markey said that after the killing, Brenner told him he didn't plan to cooperate with authorities.

The testimony Monday came during a hearing in the 74-year-old Durst's murder case.

Prosecutors also plan to question Stewart Altman, who went to high school with Durst.

Durst has pleaded not guilty in the 2000 killing of Berman.

Prosecutors say he killed Berman fearing she might divulge information about the disappearance of his first wife.