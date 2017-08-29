Man crushed to death by falling boulders in backyard

Police in Massachusetts say a man was crushed to death by falling boulders while working in his backyard.

WCVB-TV reports Massachusetts State Police responded to reports of an apparent accidental death at a home in Peabody on Monday. Authorities say the 76-year-old man was doing yard work when a retaining wall gave way, causing large rocks to fall on top of him.

A crane was able to lift the boulders so crews could recover the body.

Police have not released the identity of the victim.

___

Information from: WCVB-TV, http://www.thebostonchannel.com