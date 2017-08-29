Judge orders psych evaluation of man who plotted US attacks

A federal judge wants to know whether an Ohio man who admitted he plotted to kill military members in the U.S. is likely to repeat the crime.

Judge James Graham also wants information about any underlying psychological factors that led defendant Abdirahman Sheik Mohamud (ab-dee-RAH'-mahn shayk moh-HAH'-mud) to plot the attacks.

The judge also wants information about possible treatment programs for Mohamud during and after prison. On Tuesday he ordered a psychological evaluation of Mohamud, who was arrested in 2015.

The judge recently took the unusual step of delaying sentencing for Mohamud to gather more information.

Prosecutors are seeking a 23-year sentence. They say Mohamud was trained in Syria and tried to cover up dangerous terrorist activity.

Mohamud is asking for leniency, saying he abandoned his plans for the attack.