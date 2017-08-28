Girl, 3, bitten by shark at Florida beach

A 3-year-old girl in Florida was hospitalized on Sunday after a shark bit her leg, leading to the beach being closed for the rest of the day, police said.

The girl was at Bathtub Reef Beach in Martin County about 1:20 p.m. when she was bitten, the Sun Sentinel reported.

The beach was closed for the rest of the day.

SHARK BITES BOTH LEGS OF SWIMMER OFF POPULAR FLORIDA NUDE BEACH

At least two other shark biting incidents were reported last month. Bull sharks also have been named the culprit for several recent attacks in south Florida.

A bull shark bit both legs of a man at Haulover Beach, a popular clothing-optional waterfront area in Florida. The man was able to get out of the water and receive aid from lifeguards.

Florida was named the state with the most shark attacks last year, according to the International Shark Attack File at the University of Florida.

