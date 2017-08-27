Chicago's Defender newspaper topic of lecture series opener

The Chicago Defender newspaper's role in U.S. black history will be the focus of the first lecture for the 2017-'18 series at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati.

Author and journalist Ethan Michaeli opens the series Sept. 12 with a discussion of his book, "The Defender: How the Legendary Black Newspaper Changed America."

The newspaper founded in 1905 helped catalyze the Great Migration of southern blacks to northern cities, condemned segregationist Jim Crow laws and promoted the electoral power of black America.

The lecture is free and open to the public.

The Freedom Center opened along the Ohio River in 2004. It focuses on the inspirational Underground Railroad network that helped enslaved people reach freedom and on the continuing fight for freedom around the world.