Teen mom accused of abandoning infant in bag is indicted

A 17-year-old Pennsylvania girl accused of abandoning her infant daughter in a plastic bag left in the backyard of a New York home has been indicted on attempted murder and other charges.

The Chemung County prosecutor says Harriette Hoyt, of Sayre, Pennsylvania, was arraigned Thursday on charges that also include reckless endangerment and abandonment of a child.

Authorities say the teen was visiting friends in Elmira on Aug. 5 when she left her 8-month-old baby in a garbage bag placed near bushes. The baby wasn't discovered until three days later by neighbors checking out animal-like sounds.

The child spent 10 days recovering in a Rochester hospital before being placed in foster care.

Hoyt remains in jail. Public advocate attorney John Brennan says his office continues to review the evidence.