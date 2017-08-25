Sect leader: Commune safe, child sexual abuse claims 'fake'

The leader of a New Mexico paramilitary religious sect rocked by child sexual abuse allegations says "hundreds of kids" have safely passed through the group's compound in New Mexico.

But James Green told the KOB-TV in Albuquerque on Thursday that the Aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps teaches children living at a secluded compound to avoid speaking with law enforcement because members have experienced "tons of persecution" over the years in California, Oregon and New Mexico.

Green told the station the compound had been subjected to drive-by shootings and unlawful raids by law enforcement agencies.

He says child sexual abuse charges filed against his wife, Deborah, were "all fake."

Deborah Green and seven other members are facing various charges in connection with a child abuse and child sex abuse investigation.

Green is asking Gov. Susana Martinez to visit the commune.

