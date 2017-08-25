Decomposed body of USC grad student reportedly found in dorm room

The partially decomposed body of a first-year student enrolled in a University of Southern California master's program was discovered in a campus dorm room Wednesday and authorities say the body could have been there for a week.

KTLA reported that the body of Jacob Kelley, 24, was discovered by a maintenance worker at the school who detected a strong smell inside Seaver Residence Hall. The report said the student was identified by the dean in a letter to students.

A detective from the Los Angeles Police Department said it was not clear how the student died. An official from USC’s Department of Public Safety said the death did not appear to be suspicious.

"It's scary. I thought they had roommates that would find stuff like that, so, it's scary that they don't check up on the students, I guess," Laila Fard, a student at the school, told ABC 7.

The medical school at USC has been in the news in recent weeks. Former dean Carmen Puliafito was allegedly a drug abuser who described himself as a “god” to medical students. Puliafito lived a secret life of drinking, drug use and partying with addicts and prostitutes – sometimes even after-hours on the school’s campus -- according to an investigative report by the Los Angeles Times.