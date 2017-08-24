Car rams into protesters in St. Louis during march for slain transgender woman, injuring 3

At least three people were injured Wednesday after a car drove into a crowd of people who were protesting the police shooting death of a transgender woman in St. Louis.

Protesters were marching in memory of Kenny “Kiwi” Herring when they reportedly blocked an intersection in the Grove neighborhood, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The march began following a vigil that took place at the Transgender Memorial Garden, according to FOX2NOW.

A man driving a black sedan attempted to get through the crowd by honking his horn when protesters started hitting the car with a flag pole and their hands, FOX2NOW reported.

Three people were hit after the vehicle stopped briefly before driving into the crowd, a witness told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The man also allegedly made a gesture with his middle finger to the crowd while driving.

The three victims suffered minor injuries. The man was arrested about a block away from the intersection.

"Police attempted to stop driver of vehicle, who initially refused to stop," a police statement said. "He stopped about a block away from the incident and was taken into custody for felony fleeing."

Police blocked off the intersection and the march for Herring ended soon after.

Herring was shot and killed by St. Louis Police officers Tuesday morning who were responding to a report of a stabbing. Herring was shot by officers after she refused to drop a knife and slashed an officer in the arm when police attempted to arrest her, according to St. Louis police.

Friends told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Herring “was a transgender woman who, along with her partner, felt threatened by neighbors.”

