Dana Loesch on Confederate statues: 'We can't refuse to acknowledge history'

Radio host Dana Loesch criticized the toppling of Confederate statues around America, telling Fox News that "we can’t refuse to acknowledge history because those who refuse to acknowledge it, they’re doomed to repeat it."

Loesch, who appeared on "The Story" Tuesday alongside political consultant Gianno Caldwell, said that local communities should have the final say over whether statues honoring Confederate soldiers should remain standing.

"This idea that we’re just going to go out and start busting up public property, I think that does set a very dangerous precedent," Loesch told "The Story" host Martha MacCallum. "I think the bigger question is, too, at what point do we draw the line?"

CONFEDERATE STATUES AREN'T THE ONLY MONUMENTS PEOPLE WANT TORN DOWN

The issue of Confederate monuments took center stage last week after deadly violence in Charlottesville, Va. during a white nationalist protest ostensibly against the removal of a statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee.

"It does show this process that our country went through, because ours is a shared history," Loesch said. "[It was] a very tragic time and a very amazing time as well."