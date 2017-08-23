Church trustees debate plaque honoring Jefferson Davis

Church trustees in Maine say they are considering removing a plaque from their Portland church honoring Jefferson Davis, the president of the Confederacy.

Trustees say they aren't sure why the plaque was originally installed, and they can't figure out why Davis would have visited the Portland church since he wasn't a Unitarian. WGME-TV reports the church received the plaque from the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

The trustees say they'll make a decision within the next few weeks on whether they will keep or remove the plaque.