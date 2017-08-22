Amber alert issued for California boy allegedly abducted after mom shot dead

A California boy, whose mother was shot and killed, and whose father was named as a "person of interest" in the woman's slaying, is the subject of an Amber Alert on Tuesday, police said.

Daniel Morozov, 9, is believed to have been taken shortly after 8:30 p.m. Monday when his mother was shot in Santa Maria, police said. The woman, who was only described as Morozov's mother, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police issued the Amber Alert for the boy shortly after investigating the scene. They named Konstanin Morozov, 48, as the person likely with the 9-year-old boy. Morozov is believed to be the father of the boy and was named a "person of interest" in the shooting, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Santa Maria police were initially looking for a blue Volkswagen, but the car had been located as of Tuesday. They believe Morozov and the boy are now in a black 2017 Jeep Cherokee with the license plate number