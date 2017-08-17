Man attacks Brooklyn church with baseball bat, NYPD says

New York City police are hunting a man who was caught on camera attacking a Brooklyn church with a bat.

Police said the man walked up to the Williamsburg Spanish Church on Grand Street around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and used a bat to break the glass doors of the church, FOX5 NY reported.

In video footage of the incident, the man then appears to walk away from the building -- though he briefly returns and yells something into the building before walking away for good.

The NYPD did not immediately identify a suspect by name.