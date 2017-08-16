More arrests made in toppling of Confederate statue

A North Carolina sheriff has arrested more protesters in connection with the toppling of a Confederate statue.

Durham County deputies took two people away in handcuffs Wednesday at a court hearing for another demonstrator who was arrested the previous day.

A news release identified them as Dante Strobino and Ngoc Loan Tran. On Tuesday, Takiyah Thompson was arrested at a news conference where she identified herself as the woman who climbed the statue and attached the rope used to pull it down.

All three face felony charges related to inciting and participating in a riot that damaged property. Investigators plan more arrests.

The statue in Durham came down Monday night after Thompson attached the rope and demonstrators on the ground then pulled the bronze Confederate soldier from its pedestal. The toppling followed deadly violence over the weekend during a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.