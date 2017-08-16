Hastert officially no longer in custody; probation begins

Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert has officially completed his 15-month prison sentence and is no longer being monitored by law enforcement.

Bureau of Prisons records indicate Wednesday was the end of Hastert's period in federal custody. Illinois' Lake County Sheriff's Office says it stopped its electronic monitoring of the 75-year-old Wednesday morning. He now begins two years of probation.

Hastert pleaded guilty to banking violations in a hush-money case that revealed he sexually abused at least four high school students.

He left a Minnesota federal prison on July 17. Sheriff's deputies fitted him with an electronic device typically used when someone is under home confinement. Officials never confirmed if Hastert was living at his Plano home in suburban Chicago.

Multiple messages left for the Bureau of Prisons haven't been returned.