Storms, humidity to return to Northeast by week’s end



Following a string of pleasantly dry days in the middle of the week, stormy weather will return to the northeastern United States.

The passage of a cold front on Tuesday will allow drier air to spill into the area from Canada, pushing clouds and humidity southward.

High pressure will then settle over the region, promoting plenty of blue sky for Wednesday and much of Thursday.

On Thursday afternoon, however, the mid-Atlantic will get the first taste of the unsettled weather to come. An incoming warm front will bring more humid and cloudier conditions into the area by the afternoon.





“Portions of the interior Northeast could see more concentrated showers and thunderstorms as early as Thursday afternoon and possibly as far east as Baltimore and Washington, D.C., but the rest of the I-95 cities should stay dry until Friday,” said AccuWeather Meteorologist Ryan Adamson.

“A low pressure area and associated cold front will move from the Plains to the Great Lakes to the Northeast this week, reaching the Northeast by Friday.”

Clouds, humidity and frequent rounds of rain and thunderstorms will dampen the day from Pittsburgh to Bangor, Maine.

This unsettled weather will likely spoil the beginning of the last weekend before many schools are back in session.

“The cold front will slowly push off the coast by Friday night and Saturday,” said Adamson.

Warm, sticky humidity will hang around through Saturday for many in New England, though the mid-Atlantic will have increasingly dry and bright weather later throughout the day.

“Temperatures will not drop too much behind the front, but humidity will be somewhat lower,” Adamson said.

Sunday is therefore expected to be an all-around more pleasant day, meaning it will likely host a weekend’s worth of plans for those itching to spend time outdoors.

A generally active pattern is in store for the last couple weeks of August in the Northeast, so residents should make an effort to enjoy every last drop of sunshine.

