College student, 22, arrested for her role in toppling Confederate statue in North Carolina

A college student was arrested Tuesday for toppling a nearly century-old statue of a Confederate soldier Monday in North Carolina in front of a cheering crowd.

WARNING: ARREST VIDEO CONTAINS PROFANITY

Takiya Thompson, 22, brought a ladder up to the statue and used a rope to pull down the Confederate Soldiers Monument that was dedicated in 1924, according to The Associated Press. A diverse crowd of dozens cheered as the statue of a soldier holding a rifle fell to the ground in front of an old courthouse building that now houses local government offices in Durham County.

Seconds after the monument fell, protesters began kicking the crumpled bronze monument.

“I’m tired of white supremacy keeping its foot on my neck and the necks of people who look like me,” Thompson said at a news conference. “That statue glorifies the conditions that oppressed people live in, and it had to go.”

Thompson, a student at historically black North Carolina Central University, faces vandalism misdemeanor and felony charges, including for property damage and participation in a riot, according to the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

Durham County Sheriff Mike Andrews said Tuesday that his deputies were working to identify others involved in the incident and plan to pursue felony charges against them, WRAL reported.

The Durham protest was in response to a white nationalist rally held in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend, which lead to three deaths. Although the violence in Virginia has prompted fresh talk by government officials about bringing down symbols of the Confederacy around the South, North Carolina has a law protecting them, according to The Associated Press. The 2015 law prevents removing such monuments on public property without permission from state officials.

In response to the statue in Durham being torn down, Democratic North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper tweeted: “The racism and deadly violence in Charlottesville is unacceptable but there is a better way to remove these monuments.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.