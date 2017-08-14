Police: Teens who roamed unfinished bridge on video arrested

New York police say three teenagers face criminal charges over a YouTube video that shows them trespassing on a bridge that's under construction.

State police announced Monday that it made the arrests between Aug. 6 and Aug. 8.

The Journal News says the July 13 video shows the 17- and 18-year-olds walking along train tracks, squeezing through a fence hole and roaming around a span that will replace the Tappan (TAP'-uhn) Zee Bridge.

The camera shows some dizzying views of the Hudson River below. About five minutes into the video, one teen says they've been spotted and they run away.

One of the two new spans of the bridge north of New York City opens Aug. 25. The other will open next year.

It's being named for former Gov. Mario Cuomo.

