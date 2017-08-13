Stormy weather poised to return to northeastern US this week



The brief dry stretch in the northeastern United States will be interrupted by showers and thunderstorms returning later in the week.

Sunshine, low humidity and temperatures within a few degrees of normal will create ideal conditions for outdoor plans through Monday.

The main exception will be from the Delmarva Peninsula to the Carolinas and Southeast, where wet weather could start off the week. Spotty thunderstorms could also blossom in the central Appalachians on Monday afternoon.

Any rain from Tropical Depression Eight is expected to be swept up by a non-tropical storm, which will guide the depression well out to sea. However, beachgoers and operators of small craft should be mindful of the enhanced threat for rip currents and rough seas up and down the Eastern Seaboard.





The stretch of fairly dry weather will help those who are cleaning up debris left behind by severe thunderstorms on Saturday.

“Following a mainly dry first half of the week, unsettled weather will return for the latter half of the week and perhaps linger into next weekend,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Brett Rathbun said.

On Tuesday, a system sweeping through the region could trigger heavy and gusty thunderstorms from the central Appalachians to southern New England. There is the potential for some of these thunderstorms to turn severe with damaging winds being the primary threat.

Areas along the mid-Atlantic and southern New England coasts will largely be spared by this round of thunderstorms.





Another round of stormy weather poised to arrive beyond midweek will bring rain, thunderstorms and potential disruptions to a larger swath of the region.

“While it does not appear every day, late this week will be a washout, any thunderstorm could produce heavy rainfall in a short period of time and cause travel delays,” Rathbun said.

Just how quickly a storm sweeps out of the Midwestern states will determine whether some areas experience multiple days of unsettled weather and if flooding could be a concern due to repeated, heavy downpours. There is the potential for some of the storms at late week to dump several inches of rain in a matter of hours.

A modest rise in humidity and temperatures will accompany the stormier pattern, making it feel more like summer when compared to the cooler-than-average first half of the month.

“Wednesday could turn out to be the warmest day in nearly two weeks across the mid-Atlantic,” Rathbun said.

High temperatures are projected to come close to or hit the 90-degree Fahrenheit mark in Philadelphia, New York City, Baltimore and Washington, D.C.

Taking into account the humidity and other factors, AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures will be several degrees higher than the actual temperature and could come close to 100.

New England, especially northern portions, will largely be spared from the increasing heat and humidity thanks to frequent shots of cool, dry air from Canada.

