The Latest: Not guilty plea for suspect in officer's death

The Latest on the fatal shooting of a western Missouri police officer (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

A judge entered a not guilty plea for a man accused in the killing of a western Missouri police officer during a traffic stop.

Ian McCarthy appeared via video at his arraignment Friday at the Henry County Courthouse in Clinton. He is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death on Sunday of Officer Gary Michael.

McCarthy's next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 20.

Michael was shot after he stopped a driver for a traffic violation. Prosecutors say McCarthy jumped out of his car and fired at the officer before driving a few blocks, crashing the car and fleeing on foot. McCarthy was arrested after a two-day manhunt.

Michael returned the gunfire, wounding McCarthy.

___

11:35 a.m.

Acquaintances of a man charged in the killing of a western Missouri police officer say he spent most of his time at home playing video games, didn't have a job and rarely socialized with others.

Ian McCarthy is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Clinton police Officer Gary Michael during a traffic stop on Sunday.

McCarthy's landlord, Ed Hannah, told The Kansas City Star that McCarthy lived on $2,000 a month from a trust fund set up by his grandfather, who is deceased. Hannah said McCarthy skipped some job interviews and apparently had never been employed. Hannah called McCarthy an "odd duck."

Neighbors said they generally saw McCarthy only when he let his two dogs outside. One neighbor, Whitney Julian, said McCarthy had a temper and once went "berserk" when heavy machinery woke him up.

___

11 a.m.

Police records say a man charged with supplying the weapon used to kill a western Missouri police officer admitted that he bought the rifle for the suspect and threw it in a creek after the shooting.

A probable cause statement says 35-year-old William Noble, of Clinton, originally told two officers who visited his house Thursday that he bought the rifle and sold it to Ian McCarthy. But Noble later changed his story and said he bought the rifle after McCarthy asked him to.

McCarthy is charged with first-degree murder in Sunday's death of Clinton police Officer Gary Michael.

McCarthy served prison time in New Hampshire and, as a convicted felon, could not own a weapon.

Noble said he "panicked" when he found the rifle back at his home on Monday and threw it into a creek near Clinton. He led officers to the creek on Thursday, where the rifle was recovered.