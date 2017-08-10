Police: Officer injured when suspect hurls Molotov cocktail

Authorities say a man threw a Molotov cocktail at a sheriff's deputy serving a warrant, causing second-degree burns.

The Delaware County Daily Times reports the deputy's partner and police officers rushed to extinguish the flames when the explosive set the deputy afire around 5 p.m. Wednesday. He's being treated at a local hospital for burns to his left leg.

The suspect barricaded himself inside the house for about an hour but later surrendered to police and was arrested.

Collingdale Police Chief Bob Adams says the house had an "extreme odor of gasoline" and more than five other incendiary devices were found. The unused devices were burned.

The suspect, who wasn't identified, is being held awaiting arraignment.

