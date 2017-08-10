NYPD officer shot in Brooklyn

A New York City police officer was shot in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon.

NYPD Assistant Commissioner J. Peter Donald confirmed the shooting via Twitter but did not have any details.

The officer was shot in the arm and was taken to Jamaica Hospital, according to reports.

Mayor Bill de Blasio's office confirmed on Twitter that the mayor has been briefed on shooting.

Video from SkyFoxHD showed a massive police response to a residential area of Cypress Hills. Heavily armed officers appeared to be aiming weapons at a home.

This story first appeared on Fox5NY.com.