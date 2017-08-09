More students coming to US for high school, but growth slows

A new report says the number of international students coming to the U.S. for high school is leveling off after years of rapid growth.

The report released Wednesday by the Institute of International Education says the number grew by just 1 percent between 2015 and 2016 after growing by 8 percent in 2013.

Researchers say growth has slowed as international students gain more educational options in their own countries and abroad.

The report also finds that students are increasingly coming to earn a diploma as a way to gain an advantage when applying to U.S. colleges, rather than for short-term exchange programs.

Overall the number of foreign students at U.S. high schools has tripled since 2004, reaching 82,000 last year. About half come from China, and most attend private schools.