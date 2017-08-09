Feds: DC officer won't be charged in motorcyclist's shooting

Federal officials say they won't file charges against a police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorcyclist last year in Washington, D.C.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia said in a statement Wednesday that there was insufficient evidence to prove the city police officer used unreasonable force.

Officials said the officer shot Terrence Sterling after a high-speed chase that ended with the 31-year-old revving his motorcycle into a police cruiser's door.

Federal officials said the level of alcohol in Sterling's blood was 0.16, twice the legal limit. He also tested positive for marijuana.

The officer was not identified in the statement.

The September shooting led to protests and attracted national attention from activists concerned about police brutality.

Sterling's family filed a $50 million wrongful-death lawsuit.