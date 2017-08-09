Burglary suspect nabbed by DNA in unflushed toilet, cops say

A man accused of breaking into a California home was arrested after he took a mid-burglary visit to the bathroom but forgot to flush, giving police DNA evidence to track him down nine months later, investigators said Tuesday.

Andrew David Jenson, 42, burglarized the home in Thousand Oaks in October 2016 and took a bathroom break during the break-in, Detective Tim Lohman of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office told The Associated Press.

Jenson allegedly "did his business and didn't flush it," Lohman said.

Investigators collected the evidence from the unflushed toilet and conducted a DNA test, leading to a profile match on the national database.

"When people think of DNA evidence, they usually think of hair samples or saliva," Lohman said.

Lohman added he believed this was the first DNA burglary match case he knows of with fecal evidence collected from a toilet.

Investigators tracked down Jenson at his Ventura home and arrested him on July 28 on suspicion of first-degree residential burglary. He was placed on $180,000 bail.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.