Toddler found dead inside van parked outside Florida day care

A toddler was found dead inside a van parked outside a Florida day care Monday by authorities responding to a call about possible child neglect, police said.

Officers received a 911 call alleging possible neglect at the Little Miracles Academy in Orlando about 8:30 p.m., FOX35 reported. They discovered a boy, believed to be about 3 years old, unconscious and unresponsive in a van parked outside the building.

The boy, whose identity was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Orlando Police department did not reveal who made the 911 call and had made no arrests in the case as of Tuesday.

Little Miracles Academy did not address the incident and took down its Facebook page just before 9:30 p.m., WFTV reported.

