Novelion Therapeutics reports 2Q loss

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NVLN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21.4 million in its second quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of $1.15 per share. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 8 cents per share.

The retinal disease treatment developer posted revenue of $40.9 million in the period.

Novelion Therapeutics expects full-year revenue in the range of $135 million to $145 million.

Novelion Therapeutics shares have increased almost 6 percent since the beginning of the year.

