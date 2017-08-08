Icahn Enterprises posts 2Q profit

NEW YORK (AP) _ Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.52 billion, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $9.51 per share.

The diversified holding company posted revenue of $6.65 billion in the period.

Icahn Enterprises shares have fallen 10 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen nearly 4 percent in the last 12 months.

