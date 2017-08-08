Federal Signal tops Street 2Q forecasts

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) _ Federal Signal Corp. (FSS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $11.4 million.

The Oak Brook, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 23 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The company that makes products ranging from street sweepers to toll booth technology for government, industrial and commercial customers posted revenue of $224.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $201.9 million.

Federal Signal expects full-year earnings in the range of 77 cents to 80 cents per share.

Federal Signal shares have increased 19 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 42 percent in the last 12 months.

