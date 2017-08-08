Bride, her husband of one day killed in Kansas car crash

The greatest joy followed by the deepest sorrow: A Saturday car crash claimed the lives of Austin Wesson and Rebekah Bouma in Clearwater, Kansas. The 19-year-olds had been married the day prior.

The Wichita Eagle describes theirs as a whirlwind romance: The two met while on mission trips in Wesson's native South Africa in February, and were engaged by June.

Bouma's mother, Rachel Bouma, says the two married in a courthouse ceremony Friday that was conducted with Wesson's immigration status in mind; a wedding celebration, with Wesson's South African relatives present, had been planned for next month.

The couple intended to move to Grand Rapids, Michigan, for college. KWCH reports the crash occurred at 6:30pm, with evidence suggesting Wesson, who was behind the wheel, lost control of the Ford F-150 pickup.

It left the road, and was found against a tree, on its side. Wesson was pronounced dead at the scene, while Bouma died early Monday in the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation. On Facebook, Rachel Bouma writes, "She is with the Lord that she loved so deeply and so joyfully and she is with her husband of just one day, Austin Wesson, whom she loved with all her heart. We thank God that they are together while grieving their loss so very deeply." (This bride was killed in a crash minutes after her wedding.)

This article originally appeared on Newser: Car Crash Takes Lives of Newlyweds of One Day

More From Newser