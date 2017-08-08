AP NewsBreak: Arkansas inmates had Taser during incident

Several Arkansas prison inmates who stole keys from correction officers and held them in part of the facility also had a Taser, and another prison key was found on a bus after the inmates were sent to another facility following the incident, according to documents released by the state.

The documents provided to The Associated Press under an open records request, show that, Arkansas Department of Correction Director Wendy Kelley told other prison officials the inmates who held the three officers for three hours at the Maximum Security Unit in Tucker Monday had also taken a Taser and other equipment.

Text messages also revealed that a key was found on a bus that took the inmates to another facility. The inmates also urinated on the bus, according to the message.