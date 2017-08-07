SemGroup posts 2Q profit

TULSA, Okla. (AP) _ SemGroup Corp. (SEMG) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $9.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had net income of 15 cents.

The petroleum pipeline and storage company posted revenue of $473.1 million in the period.

SemGroup shares have decreased 39 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 13 percent in the last 12 months.

