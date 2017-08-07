Officer kills unarmed man in convenience store altercation

Authorities say an Ohio officer responding to a report that a man was behaving erratically at a convenience store fatally shot the unarmed man when he attacked the officer.

The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation is reviewing the Saturday evening shooting in the Perry County village of New Straitsville, roughly 45 miles (72 kilometers) southeast of Columbus.

A bureau spokeswoman says an employee at the carryout called police about the man, and witnesses reported that the man attacked a responding New Straitsville officer. Authorities say details of that encounter are under investigation.

The man's identity wasn't immediately released.

Investigators say the officer was treated for injuries that weren't life-threatening.

A message seeking an update on his status and comment from police was left with the village office on Monday.