Authorities: 1 arrested in connection with Metro shooting

Authorities say one person has been arrested and a search for two others continues after a person was shot on a Metro red line train.

Metro spokeswoman Sherri Ly told The Washington Post that gunfire broke out on the train about 3 p.m. Sunday near the Maryland-D.C. border as the train headed downtown.

Ly said one person suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Metro Transit Police say the victim was taken to the hospital. The agency tweeted Monday morning that a suspect was taken into custody overnight in Prince George's County.

Police had said they were looking for three persons of interest who might be armed and dangerous and exited the system at the Silver Spring station. Photos of the three were posted on Twitter by transit police.

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com