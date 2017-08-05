Slain Indiana officer praised for service during funeral

A police officer who authorities say was killed by a man he was trying to rescue from an overturned car in Indianapolis was hailed during his funeral for his community dedication.

Several hundred police officers from around the state and country were among the mourners at Saturday's funeral for Southport police Lt. Aaron Allan at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis.

Several speakers during the two-hour service discussed ways Allan went above and beyond to help others, such as spending his own money to buy a new car battery for a stranded woman.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said hearts are heavy with Allan's death and that "Indiana has lost a hero."

"His feet took him into harm's way numerous times to protect his friends and his neighbors. To protect your family and mine," Holcomb said. "His eyes saw want and suffering, and he tried to better it. His ears heard sorrows, and he tried to right them."

Holcomb bowed his head at Allan's American flag-draped casket after speaking, then presented a folded state flag to Allan's wife as he spoke with her and their two sons.

Allan was trying to help 28-year-old Jason Brown after a July 27 single-car crash when Brown suddenly became agitated and opened fire, striking the officer 11 times, authorities said. Brown faces murder charges and has been hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds after two officers fired on him following Allan's shooting.

Allan, 38, had been hired in January as a second full-time officer for Southport's police force after about five years as a volunteer officer for the municipality on the south side of Indianapolis. He previously was a police officer for the Franklin Township school district in suburban Indianapolis.

U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly and the mayors of Indianapolis and Southport were among other funeral speakers. The funeral was being followed by a procession past the Southport police station and back through downtown Indianapolis to Crown Hill Cemetery for Allan's burial.

Southport Police Chief Thomas Vaughn choked back tears while explaining that he lost not a fellow officer, but a friend, with Allan's death. Vaughn said his department has seen many acts of kindness from the public since the shooting.

"Our officers will continue to relentlessly run toward accidents to preserve lives," Vaughn said. "We are here and will continue to be here."