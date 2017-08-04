Teen suspect in school rape case pleads to child porn charge

One of two Hispanic teens who entered the country illegally and were later charged with raping a 14-year-old girl in a restroom at their suburban Washington high school has entered a plea to child pornography charges.

The Washington Post reports the 17-year-old Maryland boy on Friday pleaded "involvement," a juvenile court term, to possessing a pornographic image of the alleged victim that she sent him. Sentencing is Aug. 16. The Associated Press does not generally name juvenile offenders.

The teen, along with 18-year-old Henry Sanchez Milian, was charged as an adult in the alleged March rape. Both had entered the country illegally, thrusting the case into the national immigration debate.

Defense attorneys claimed the sex was consensual.

Prosecutors dropped the rape charges but brought child pornography charges against both teens.