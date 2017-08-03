Wave of much cooler air to settle into midwestern, northeastern US into the weekend



Over the next several days, much cooler air will spread from the northern Plains and Upper Midwest to the northeastern United States.

The cool, dry air will mark an end to rounds of thunderstorms that will riddle the Midwest into Friday and the Northeast into Saturday.

Energy demands will decrease as the cool air advances. Millions of people will be able to open their windows and turn off air conditioners and fans.

People waiting for a break from the heat and humidity to pursue outdoor projects will get their chance.

Despite the cooler air, temperatures will still be high enough for swimming at most Atlantic coast beaches and may only interrupt the same for a couple of days over the Midwest.





Soon after the leading edge of the cool air arrives, it will feel like September in many places factoring in the lower temperature, lower humidity and a breeze at times.

People from the Dakotas and Minnesota were already feeling the chill on Thursday. The cool air will sweep across the central Plains, middle Mississippi Valley and much of the Great Lakes on Friday. During the weekend, the cool air will progress from west to east across the Northeast.

AccuWeather RealFeel® temperatures will be 15-30 degrees Fahrenheit lower, when compared to peak levels of this week.





The core of the cool air will focus on the Midwest and Appalachians, where actual temperatures will be as much as 10 degrees below average for early August.

During the height of the cool spell, actual high temperatures will range from the 60s near the Canada border and northern Appalachians to the 70s over the central Plains, the Ohio Valley and southern New England to the middle 80s near the Chesapeake Bay.





At night, temperatures will dip into the 50s over much of the Midwest and interior Northeast. The chilliest spots of the Upper Midwest and northern Appalachians will creep into the 40s. However, even the major cities along the Interstate 95 corridor from Boston to New York City and Washington, D.C., can expect nighttime temperatures to slide into the 60s.

How long will the upcoming cool weather last?

Temperatures will rebound a bit from west to east next week with some day-to-day fluctuation. However, that west to east progression does not mean 100-degree heat from the northwestern U.S. will move in.

In fact, 90-degree air may be non-existent from the northern and central Plains to the Northeast from this weekend through the second week of August.

"The overall pattern of heat in the West and cool conditions centered over the North Central states will remain well into the second week of August," according to AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok.

"For most days next week, temperatures will be no better than average over the North Central states," Pastelok stated.

Temperatures may recover to within a couple of degrees of average in the Northeast.

"Right around the middle of the month, we may have somewhat of a pattern flip, where the Northwest cools down and much of the East gets hot and humid," Pastelok said.

However, extreme heat matching that of the Northwest is unlikely, since there will likely be some moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic that triggers thunderstorm activity.

The rebound of warmth is likely to last into the autumn in the East.



