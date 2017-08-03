State backs off case of man accused of putting glass in cups

A Kentucky prosecutor says state charges against a man accused of placing glass shards in cups that were to be sent to restaurants have been dismissed so that federal charges may proceed.

The Glasgow Daily Times cited a statement from the Hart County Commonwealth Attorney's Office which said the charges against Waylon Horton of Munfordville were dismissed Tuesday so the federal case could move forward without interference. The charges were dismissed without prejudice meaning they can be refiled.

Horton had faced 139 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and 139 counts of possession of a destructive device in state court. In federal court, he's charged with one count of consumer product tampering.

Horton has pleaded not guilty. U.S. Attorney spokeswoman Stephanie Collins says a trial date hasn't been set.

