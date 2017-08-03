Sketch released of suspect in deadly package explosion

New York City police on Wednesday released a sketch of a person who may have left a package that exploded in the hands of a 72-year-old landlord last week, later killing the man.

The "person of interest" was described as a man with dark eyes and a mustache, FOX5NY reported. He is also likely to be between 30 and 35 years old, stand 5 feet 11 inches tall and weigh about 160 pounds.

Landlord George Wray discovered the explosive package last Friday on a concrete stoop of a two-story home in Queens. The package was cylindrical -- about the size of an oatmeal container -- and was covered with a clear plastic trash bag with a handwritten note with the word "Mac" written on it.

The package exploded when Wray untied the bag and pried the top of the container open. Tenant Cornelius Freeman, a neighbor, told the New York Post he found his landlord "on his knees."

"It just looked like he just — like all the skin had come off him," Freeman said. "It burned all his hair off his head."

Wray suffered severe burns throughout his body and was rushed to the hospital. He died Tuesday as a result of the injuries.

Police believe the package may have been targeting a Bloods gang member who lived in the building.

