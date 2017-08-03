Former US prosecutor charged with stalking ex-girlfriend

A former federal prosecutor who resigned more than a decade ago after authorities determined he had abused his authority now faces a felony aggravated stalking charge, according to court documents.

Richard S. Thompson was released Monday after being arrested and spending a week in the Glynn County Detention Center, according to The Daily Report .

Thompson is accused of aggressively harassing and following a former girlfriend after their breakup last year, the newspaper reports. Her lawyer says Thompson violated numerous protective orders obtained by the woman.

The conditions of his release include checking into a psychiatric hospital for treatment, completing a 24-week family violence intervention program and posting a $10,000 bond. He's also not allowed to contact his former girlfriend or her lawyer.

Thompson served as U.S. attorney for Georgia's Southern District from 2001 to 2004. After a complaint was lodged against him in 2002, the U.S. Department of Justice found Thompson had abused his authority as U.S. attorney and violated department policy against interfering in elections when he announced an investigation into the opponent of a political ally. Thompson resigned in 2004.

The Daily Report said Robert Crowe, an attorney for Thompson, did not return calls Tuesday or Wednesday. He also did not immediately return a call Thursday from The Associated Press. A woman who answered the phone at his office said he was in court but that she would pass along the message.

Thompson resigned Tuesday from a law firm where he was a partner, his former partner Nathan Levy told the Daily Report.

Donna Crossland, an attorney representing Thompson's ex-girlfriend, told the newspaper she wouldn't identify her client because of Thompson's long history of harassing, following and attempting to disparage her. It began shortly after the April 2016 breakup, Crossland said.

"He would drive by the house, pound on the front door, park outside of the house and watch, park outside of (her) work and watch, follow her in the car while she was walking her dog," she said. He also sent disparaging emails about his ex-girlfriend to her friends and family, Crossland said.

He repeatedly violated multiple protective orders, Crossland said. After the threats escalated again, Crossland said, her client on June 29 renewed her application for an aggravated stalking warrant. Thompson was immediately taken into custody after a hearing last week, she said.

"We have no intention of dropping the criminal charge," Crossland said. "My client has given him every opportunity to comply voluntarily, and after three court orders, she has no confidence he will comply if she were to drop the charge."