'Dump' story was fake news, president says

President Trump and his administration spent some time again Wednesday trying to clarify what the president said, or didn’t say.

For example, the president tweeted Wednesday evening that he never referred to the White House as a “dump,” as many media organizations had reported following a Golf magazine article that quoted employees of Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

“TOTALLY UNTRUE,” the president tweeted, just days before his planned vacation – in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Also Wednesday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters that two phone calls the president had said he received didn’t actually happen.

Sanders said the compliments Trump claimed he received from the president of Mexico and from the Boy Scouts of America were true enough – but didn’t happen via phone.

Predictably, the gap between the president’s initial versions and the revised versions drew wisecracks from some Trump critics and others.

For example, former first daughter Chelsea Clinton seized on an opportunity to gain favor with the White House support staff, USA Today reported.

“Thank you to all the White House ushers, butlers, maids, chefs, florists, gardeners, plumbers, engineers & curators for all you do every day,” she tweeted.

And Pete Souza, former White House photographer under President Barack Obama and President Ronald Reagan, said via Instagram: “Despite what some people say, the White House is definitely not ‘a dump.’ What a shameful thing to say, or even think.”

Maybe a few days away from the White House is just what the president needs right now.

The Associated Press contributed reporting to this story.