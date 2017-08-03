Delek US Holdings reports 2Q loss

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) _ Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $37.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 61 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 40 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The refinery operator posted revenue of $1.23 billion in the period.

Delek US Holdings shares have risen 9 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DK

