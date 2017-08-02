Virginia teacher, 31, accused of sex with student, 16, turns herself in

A high school history teacher in Virginia has been charged after she turned herself in to authorities on charges of sex with a teenager, officials said.

Ashley Leigh Lewis Weber, 31, was charged with two counts of having consensual intercourse with a child age 15 or older, and one count of using a communications device to propose sex, according to Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Authorities reported to Douglas S. Freeman High School in Henrico County, where Weber has worked since 2009, after receiving a call regarding a suspicious situation on June 12.

According to court testimony Wednesday, the student involved was 16, WTVR reported.

Weber, who reportedly is married, was arrested Aug. 1 and was granted $5,000 bond.

A spokesperson for Henrico County Schools in Virginia told WTVR the school district was aware of the charges against one of their high school teachers.

“Ms. Weber is not a year-round employee, and we have few details about the allegations other than what has been publicly reported," the spokesperson said. "Ms. Weber has been employed with us since August of 2009, most recently as a history teacher at Freeman High School and, before that, at Tucker High School.”

Weber is next scheduled to appear in Henrico juvenile court on Oct. 6.