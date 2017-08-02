UC Berkeley evacuates buildings off-campus as wildfire burns nearby

A group of off-campus buildings was evacuated at the University of California, Berkley, on Wednesday as a wildfire tears through a wooded area just a few miles away from the school’s main campus.

The fire, located in an area known as Grizzly Peak where the cities of Berkeley, Oakland and Orinda intersect, was partially contained on Wednesday night.

Visitors and staff at the UC Botanical Garden were evacuated in interest of safety and precaution, a spokesman said. He said authorities also recommended evacuations at the Lawrence Hall of Science and the Space Sciences Laboratory.

The buildings were not considered threatened by the 5-acre fire.

Orinda-Moraga Fire Chief Stephen Healy said the blaze is not growing in size and that no homes are being threatened, Fox 2 reported.

