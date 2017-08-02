Minneapolis firefighters search school for survivors after explosion, officials say

Minneapolis firefighters are searching for at least three people trapped in a school building Wednesday after it partially collapsed due to a possible natural gas explosion, school officials said.

The explosion happened at the Minnehaha Upper School, a Christian private school, just before 11 a.m., according to the Minneapolis Fire Department. Minnehaha Academy confirmed there was a gas leak and explosion at the Upper School.

Five people were taken to the hospital and one person was evaluated and released by Monday afternoon, Minneapolis police said. Three people remained unaccounted for, though police said there could be more.

The fire department initially reported one person died, but later said it could not confirm the fatality. Minneapolis police also said: "We don't have any confirmed fatality right now."

Firefighters were at the scene extinguishing the fire and searching for survivors.

Sara Jacobson, a Minnehaha Academy staff member, told FOX9 the explosion was "very loud" and the ceiling tiles were falling and the windows were imploding.

Three people were rescued on the roof of the school, and 12 students who were in the gymnasium at the time of the explosion are safe, a Minnehaha school spokesperson told FOX9.

Police said an investigation is being conducted, but they believe the gas leak caused the explosion. The ruptured gas lines continued to fuel the fire.

The school is not in session, but it's unclear how many people were in the building at the time of the explosion.

