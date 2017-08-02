Maine landlord runs over tenant for digging up plants

A Maine landlord on Monday used a tractor to run over a tenant he planned to evict, after that person and another tenant dug up plants in the landlord's yard, police said.

York County Sheriff Bill King said Leslie Dennis, 64, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Dennis had contacted the sheriff's office earlier that day, saying his tenants were digging up his plants, and deputies told him that it was a civil issue, The Journal Tribune reported.

Later that night, Dennis got on his tractor to threaten two of the tenants and ran over a female tenant, breaking her hip, police said.

Dennis was released after posting $500 bail on Monday.